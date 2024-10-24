American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.9% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.87. 6,727,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,270,479. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.76 and a 200-day moving average of $209.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

