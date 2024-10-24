American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.350-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-0.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.09.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.0 %

AAL opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.