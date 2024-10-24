American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.350-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-0.50 EPS.
AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.09.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
