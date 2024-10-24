AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.05. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $119.34 and a 52 week high of $209.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

