Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,696 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 63.9% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,856,050. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.