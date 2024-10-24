Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.45-9.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.47. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.450-9.490 EPS.

NYSE ARE opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 112.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.79. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.98%.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

