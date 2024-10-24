Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.050-1.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alexander & Baldwin stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.32. 249,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,704. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

