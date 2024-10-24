Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $138.19 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,770,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,282 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.11% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $138,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $74.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.