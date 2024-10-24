Aerodrome Finance Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $183.62 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00001721 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $183.62 million and approximately $24.42 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aerodrome Finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00245327 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,321,158,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,321,158,517.3550842 with 659,491,870.9792597 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.17047312 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $17,962,843.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aerodrome Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aerodrome Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.