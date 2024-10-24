AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Trading 6.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 10,258,930 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 8,915,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $891.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

