ADT (NYSE:ADT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.85-4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.89 billion. ADT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-0.750 EPS.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.53. ADT has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. ADT had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ADT will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADT

About ADT

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.