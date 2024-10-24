ACON S2 Acquisition (OTCMKTS:STWOU) Trading Up 8.2% – Here’s Why

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU – Get Free Report) was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 6,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 15,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.
ACON S2 Acquisition Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.
About ACON S2 Acquisition
ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ACON S2 Acquisition
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.