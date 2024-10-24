Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Aclara Resources Inc. (OTC:ARAAF – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. 8,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 10,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Aclara Resources Stock Up 4.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

About Aclara Resources

Aclara Resources Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth mineral resources in Chile. It has interests in the Penco Module property covering an area of 253,285 ha of mining rights comprising 28 exploitation concessions and 866 exploration concessions located in the Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, and Araucanía regions of Chile.

