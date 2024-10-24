Acala Token Price Tops $0.0615 on Major Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a market cap of $66.37 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00007644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,665.69 or 1.00445829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00013018 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007356 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00064061 BTC.

About Acala Token

ACA is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. More information can be found at https://acala.network/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

