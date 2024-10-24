abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 278.18 ($3.61) and traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.70). abrdn Asia Focus shares last traded at GBX 280 ($3.64), with a volume of 465,758 shares changing hands.

abrdn Asia Focus Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £431.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3,200.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 278.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 277.48.

abrdn Asia Focus Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. abrdn Asia Focus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

Insider Transactions at abrdn Asia Focus

abrdn Asia Focus Company Profile

In other abrdn Asia Focus news, insider Lucy Macdonald acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($40,508.96). Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

