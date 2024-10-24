A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.48. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $194,319. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 225,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 222.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 84.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

