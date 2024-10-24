8,652 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Bought by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 431.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 594.5% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.23. The stock had a trading volume of 133,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,122. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.38 and a 52-week high of $72.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average of $64.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Several research firms have commented on CMS. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

