6,315 Shares in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – April (BATS:APRP) Bought by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – April (BATS:APRP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 3.95% of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – April Stock Performance
APRP stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86.
PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – April Company Profile
