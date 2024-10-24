6,315 Shares in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – April (BATS:APRP) Bought by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – April (BATS:APRP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 3.95% of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – April Stock Performance

APRP stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86.

PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – April Company Profile

The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – April (APRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. APRP was launched on Mar 29, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

