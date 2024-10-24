6,280 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $367.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.