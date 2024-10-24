4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,773.53 ($74.96) and traded as low as GBX 5,170 ($67.13). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 5,200 ($67.51), with a volume of 19,907 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,365 ($95.62) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

4imprint Group Stock Performance

4imprint Group Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,170.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,764.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,237.07, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,758.62%.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

Featured Articles

