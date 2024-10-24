3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.67.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Stock Down 2.9 %

MMM opened at $127.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.07 and its 200-day moving average is $113.57. 3M has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $141.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.