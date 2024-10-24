3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.57.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,246,367,000 after buying an additional 377,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,617,000 after acquiring an additional 533,520 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,135,000 after purchasing an additional 97,340 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 18.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,686,000 after purchasing an additional 396,773 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,168,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 164,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

