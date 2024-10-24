30,124 Shares in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Bought by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Riverwater Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Mama’s Creations as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the first quarter worth about $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mama’s Creations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAMA. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Mama’s Creations from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Mama’s Creations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAMA opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.20 million, a P/E ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mama’s Creations

In related news, CEO Adam Laurance Michaels sold 65,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $488,963.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,989.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.