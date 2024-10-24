133,788 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 133,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,708,000. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.08% of Graco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 214.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 25.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

Graco Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of GGG traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.75. 109,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,508. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.79. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.