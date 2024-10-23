Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Compass Point

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Compass Point from $49.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

ZION stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 989,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,929. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 161,118 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,621.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 36,691 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

