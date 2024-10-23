Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZETA. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

ZETA stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.27. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $34.14.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Zeta Global by 20.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

