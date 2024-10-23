Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn ($1.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.42). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.73) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.16) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.15) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.06. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.85% and a negative return on equity of 117.46%. The company had revenue of $87.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.26. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $98.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 106,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,282.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $1,005,870.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,282.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,275.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

