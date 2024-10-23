Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.220-4.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.22-4.34 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:WH traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $83.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,006.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,661.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at $315,006.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,640 shares of company stock worth $974,351 in the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Recommended Stories

