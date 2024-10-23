Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.38 and last traded at $83.38, with a volume of 23137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WH. StockNews.com raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,006.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,661.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $974,351. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.