World Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAW) Stake Boosted by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of World Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in World Equity ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Equity ETF by 68.2% during the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of World Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in World Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,493,000.

World Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAW traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.20. 8,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,081. World Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $64.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average is $60.31.

World Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World Equity ETF (DFAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that invests in a broad portfolio of stocks across all market capitalizations globally. The funds objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation DFAW was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

