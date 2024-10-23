Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.02, but opened at $53.67. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Winnebago Industries shares last traded at $55.11, with a volume of 269,439 shares.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,443.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 112,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

