Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight Capital raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.67.

TSE:WPM opened at C$94.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$83.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.42. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$52.15 and a 52-week high of C$94.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$409.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.03 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.4749013 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

