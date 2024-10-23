What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for Interfor Q3 Earnings?

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Interfor in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the quarter. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interfor’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IFP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered Interfor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.00.

Interfor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.54. Interfor has a one year low of C$15.35 and a one year high of C$26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.89.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.17) by C($0.30). Interfor had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of C$771.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$774.00 million.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

