What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Generac FY2024 Earnings?

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the technology company will earn $6.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.45. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $167.44 on Wednesday. Generac has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $176.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

