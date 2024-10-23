Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading 14.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 1,023,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 716% from the average daily volume of 125,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Westhaven Gold Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$23.28 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

