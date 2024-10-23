Westhampton Capital LLC Makes New $539,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.56.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

