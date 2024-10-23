Westhampton Capital LLC Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 4.2% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Breakwater Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.06.

Eaton Stock Down 1.0 %

ETN opened at $343.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $193.26 and a 1-year high of $349.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.93.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

