Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of GDO stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

