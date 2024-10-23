WEMIX (WEMIX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.32 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $317.48 million and $1.32 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.85 or 0.00244806 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 531,807,918 coins and its circulating supply is 412,214,994 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 531,780,917.9026076 with 412,187,093.6551715 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.78082792 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,176,817.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

