Weaver Capital Management LLC Sells 3,570 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Weaver Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May makes up about 1.0% of Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Weaver Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 90.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth about $34,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 36.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $582.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.