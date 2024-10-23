Weaver Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Weaver Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,614 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $493.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $533.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,608 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,391 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

