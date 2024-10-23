Weaver Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in General Electric by 2,818.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after buying an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in General Electric by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after buying an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in General Electric by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after buying an additional 4,907,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,200,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $176.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.05. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.58 and a 52 week high of $194.80.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.53.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

