Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 170.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.89.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $211.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.95 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.52.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.69%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

