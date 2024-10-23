Wanchain 1-Day Volume Tops $1.06 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $36.62 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00040815 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011777 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,309,945 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

