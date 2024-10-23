Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 48 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 53.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $406.65 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $420.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $395.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.21. The company has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

