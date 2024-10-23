Waldron Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $284.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $521.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.03 and a 52-week high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.