Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSX opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $88.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.68.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

