Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $786,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $326,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

TT opened at $392.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $371.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.11. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $406.96.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.58.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

