Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.8 %

Citigroup stock opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

