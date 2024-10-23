Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,056.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 208,528 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 624,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,906,000 after purchasing an additional 46,923 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.9% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,603.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

USB stock opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

