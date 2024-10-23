WaFd (WAFD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

WaFd (NASDAQ: WAFD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/21/2024 – WaFd had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – WaFd had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2024 – WaFd had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – WaFd was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.84. 62,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,509. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in WaFd by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 515.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 100.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WaFd in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WaFd during the third quarter worth about $194,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

